Archaeological Survey at Antikythera Shipwreck Resumes after Two Years

The underwater archaeological survey at the Antikythera shipwreck that has been suspended since 2017 will soon resume, said the Ekaterini Laskaridi Institution – which is supplying the research vessel “Typhoon” for the needs of the project – in an announcement on Friday.

“The aim of the archaeological survey that will start in the next few days is the recovery of antiquities, to update the mapping of the archaeological site and evaluate the condition of the shipwreck after two years,” it said.

The long-time director of the survey, Dr. Angeliki Simosi, head of the Evia Antiquities Ephorate, will once again lead the mission, which includes a team of exceptional Greek scientists of various disciplines, including marine archaeologists, scuba divers, cameramen and a team of four deep-sea divers in the Greek coast guard Underwater Missions Unit.

The research vessel “Typhoon” adds a new dimension to the survey project as, in addition to its size, it can also remain fixed above any point of the seabed and allow divers to use it as a stable base for dives exactly above the shipwreck.

The mission is once again supported by Hublot watchmakers and the municipality of Kythira.