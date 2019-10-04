Eirini Linardaki Installation at Hammocks Middle School in Larchmont, NY

LARCHMONT, NY – Artist Eirini Linardaki shared the news of the permanent installation of her artwork titled “Diversity day” at Hammocks Middle School in Larchmont. The mural was made in collaboration with Linardaki’s husband Vincent Parisot and is now permanently part of the school. The delightful artwork will undoubtedly brighten the day of all the students who attend Hammocks Middle School. Linardaki said of the installation, “The mural represents the children of the school within their daily activities and classes.

The children of the school created their silhouettes during workshops with their art teachers and the artist. The patterns on their silhouettes tell the story of the different origins and the cultural diversity of the school environment. “The workshops wouldn't have been such a great success without the help of the school, the collaboration and positive spirit of the art teachers. The completion of the project wouldn't have been possible without the installation team and the amazing project coordinator.” Linardaki said, “Thank you Lauren Leone for your positive spirit, thank you Stephen Brugge, your amazing team, the principal and the parents who helped and Nancy Revich for helping me with the logistics of this project from the beginning.

Also special thanks to Vincent Parisot who worked with me to complete it and to my friends who run around helping me, especially Michele Butchko who hosted my project for months!” As noted in her biography, Linardaki was born in Athens and studied art in France, where she lived for two decades. She now lives and works between Heraklion, Paris, and New York. Her work has been exhibited at the Boijmans Museum, Rotterdam; Onassis Cultural Center, Athens; Salon de Montrouge, Paris; Fri-Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg; Natural History Museum, Geneva; Macedonian Contemporary Art Museum; Hamburg Kunsthaus, and Rutgers University, among others. She has created several public art projects in New York, Baltimore, and Newark.

Her public installations are currently on view in Jackson Heights (Queens) and Red Hook (Brooklyn). Her art walks hand in hand with social change. Through her research, practice and overall journey as an artist, the complexity and persistent presence of the issues she confronts within different cities and communities become part of her artworks, and are expressed through found materials and are born of the aspirations of the participants.

Among Linardaki’s most recent exhibitions was What is to Come, featuring her work with the participants in the workshop she led at the Lower Eastside Girls Club in Manhattan where she served as Artist-in-Residence earlier this year, and Public Spaces Open Studios 2019 at The Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center also on the Lower East Side. Linardaki’s artwork is also on display in the exhibition Blind Date Versions of artistic citizenship featuring works from the Permanent Collection of the Contemporary Art Museum of Crete in Rethymnon along with new works by collaborators of the Museum, curated by Adonis Volanakis, which opened June 28 and runs through October 27.

More information about Linardaki is available online: https://linardakiparisot.wixsite.com .