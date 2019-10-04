Michalis Violaris Rehearses with the Pancyprian Choir in Astoria

ASTORIA – Renowned Cypriot singer Michalis Violaris rehearsed with the Pancyprian Choir under the direction of Phyto Stratis in Astoria on October 3, ahead of the concert at the Suzanne Roberts Theater in Philadelphia on Friday, October 4.

Vocalist Andriana Kollia was also in attendance for the rehearsal accompanied by the Choir and musicians George Salvanos on piano, Ellie Tsachtani on flute, and Michalis Giatrakis and daughter Maria Giatrakis, both on bouzouki. Violaris at 75 shows no signs of slowing down and impressed all those present at the rehearsal.

The energy level was high as the performers worked on the program of classic Violaris songs and a few surprises for the audience.

Among the guests who popped in to observe the rehearsal’s progress were PSEKA President Philip Christopher and Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Alexis Phedonos-Vadet.

Following the show in Philadelphia, the next concert featuring Violaris, Kollia, and the Pancyprian Choir will be at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. All are looking forward to both the Philadelphia and the Queens, NY concerts.

More information about the Philadelphia concert is available online at Eventbrite, search The Cyprus Society of Greater Philadelphia Michalis Violaris, and for the Queens Theatre concert at: queenstheatre.org.