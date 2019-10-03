European Day of Conservation-Restoration 2019 Events October 7-13

The European Day of Conservation-Restoration 2019, celebrated on October 13, will see a series of events in the capital Athens and at various sites nationwide, while events will also be held across the European continent, from October 7-13.

The purpose of the events is to highlight the contribution of conservation to the preservation of cultural heritage and to introduce the public to the invisible side of the conservator’s profession.

The event is an initiative of the European Confederation of Conservator-Restorers’ Organizations (ECCO) and was first celebrated in 2018 as part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage.

In Greece, events are co-organized by the Culture Ministry’s Directorate of Conservation of Ancient and Modern Monuments, the Greek branch of the International Council of Museums and the Association of Conservators of Antiquities & Works of Art, which is ECCO’s official representative in the country.

The public will have the opportunity to attend museums, public libraries, monuments and conservation workshops throughout the city of Athens as well as at specific cultural heritage sites and museums across the country for free, although registration is required by some venues.

For specific activities see the attached program (in Greek).