Wildfire Reported in Varnava, Attica, in Area Near Houses

ATHENS – A wildfire broke out in Varnava, Attica on Thursday afternoon, in forest close to an area that also has several houses, the fire brigade reported.

Fire-fighters that first responded to the call are doing their utmost to prevent the flames from reaching residences, authorities said.

“The fire fighting forces are constantly being reinforced and we are doing everything possible to avert the danger,” said the fire brigade’s press spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

Low wind speeds and the fact that conditions are fairly damp in the area were “allies” in this effort, he added.

The forces battling the blaze have been reinforced to 34 fire-fighters with 13 fire engines, a team of fire-fighters on foot, a special fire brigade vehicle and one helicopter, while a number of volunteers are also assisting.