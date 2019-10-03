The Hellenic Parliament, in a plenary session on Thursday, ratified four concessions allowing the exploratory drilling and extraction of hydrocarbons in regions of the Ionian Sea and waters west of Crete.
Lawmakers approved the draft bill for the ratification of the agreement with:
– Hellenic Petroleum SA for the concession of exploration and production rights in Block 10 in the Ionian Sea (180 votes in favour, 25 against, 75 abstentions)
– Repsol Exploracion SA and Hellenic Petroleum SA for offshore drilling in the ‘Ionio’ region of Western Greece (181 votes in favour, 27 against, 74 abstentions)
– Total E&P Greece B.V, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Greece (Crete) B.V and Hellenic Petroleum SA for offshore exploratory drilling and production rights in the sea region ‘Southwest Crete’, Greece (172 votes in favour, 36 against and 74 abstentions)
– Total E&P Greece B.V, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Greece (Crete) B.V and Hellenic Petroleum SA for offshore exploratory drilling and production rights in the sea region ‘West of Crete’, Greece (172 votes in favour, 36 against and 74 abstentions)
The concession contracts were signed by the previous SYRIZA government and tabled in Parliament without any change by the current government. SYRIZA nevertheless abstained during the vote on the ratification of the contracts and four SYRIZA MPs voted against them.
All four draft bills were supported by the Movement for Change (KINAL) party, while the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and MeRA25 voted against. Elliniki Lysi voted for the two contracts in the Ionian but against those west of Crete.
I hope the people of Crete… do what the people of Cyprus have failed to do ..to protect their livelihoods and environment from the oil and gas polluting catastrophic impacts on the waters and shores of Crete and Cyprus!
All oil and gas offshore oil factories ..are banned from both the East and West coasts of America ..by the coastal communities of America !
This due to the historical catastrophic oil spills and pollution which have destroyed the coastline recreational waters, cultural environment tourist, fishing, restaurant , and quality of life of the communities dependent on the purity of the waters!
In other words… Exxon Mobil is not allowed to do …what the completely corrupt ruling parties and traitors of Greece ..and there real leader and Prime Minister of Greece…Jeffrey Pyatt have approved!
You know ..Jeffrey Pyatt.. the criminal colloborator ..who coordinated with Joe Biden and HIllary Clinton..the coup of the elected president of the Ukraine ..to put in …the corrupt Neo Nazi oligark government of the Ukraine!
You know ..the one that Joe Biden controlled to get his son ..who had no experience to manage a gas station let alone , running the largest energy company of the Ukraine, in which he receive $50,000 a month in compensation, and benefited by have his father..then V.P Joe Biden get a Prosecutor fired into his corrupt company..using Taxpayer foreign aid money as a bribe!
So how did Jeffrey Pyatt pay Mistotakis?.