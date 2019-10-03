Dep FM Min Diamataris Heads to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv on Friday

ATHENS – Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Diaspora Greeks Antonis Diamataris is heading to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Friday, where he will meet with Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III.

According to a ministry statement, while in Jerusalem Diamataris will visit Yad Vashem-Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, the Holy Temple of the Resurrection, and the headquarters of the Greek Community.

In Tel Aviv, Diamataris will meet with the chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel Isaac Herzog, and with representatives of the Greek Holocaust Survivors Association.