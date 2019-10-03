Chian Federation Elects New Executive Council

ASTORIA – On September 29, elections were held at the Hellenic American Cultural Center of the Chian Federation for the election of the new Executive Council. The outgoing Executive Council President Ioannis M. Kontolios after two years of service submitted his and the present Executive Council’s resignations to the Electoral Commission consisting of Directors Mike Koulouroudis, Eleni Tsamblakos, and Past President Stavros Haviaras.

In a spirit of unity, cooperation and through consensual procedures, Ioannis M. Kontolios was re-elected as the President of the Chian Federation.

The New Executive Council was elected as follows:

Ioannis M. Kontolios – President

George Pantelaros – Vice President

George Almiroudis Jr. – Executive Secretary

John Metekidis – General Secretary

George Doulos – Treasurer

Nicholas Poulis – Assistant Treasurer

During the meeting President Kontolios thanked everyone for their confidence in him and the new Executive Council and promised to work in the best interests of the Chian Federation.

The meeting ended in a spirit of love with best wishes to all members of the new Executive Council, and with a promise from all elected officers and attendees to work hard for the progress of the Chian community, the Diaspora, and our beloved homeland.