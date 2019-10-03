Greece-Cyprus-Bulgaria Initiative on Migration the First by East. Med. Countries in EU

“This is the first instance of trilateral cooperation on migration between the EU first-reception countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, as a result of an initiative launched by Greece,” stated Alternate Citizen Protection Minister for Migration George Koumoutsakos on Thursday. Koumoutsakos was referring to a joint initiative to be presented by Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria at a European level, during next week’s EU Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

Koumoutsakos said that Greece “is taking on a key role for the joint formulation of an effective European migration policy,” and explained that Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria will take coordinated action to persuade their European partners and the European institutions to provide additional support. He said the three Eastern Mediterranean countries will ask for “more European solidarity and responsibility, a fairer distribution of burdens, an effective European returns mechanism and, finally, the full implementation of the EU-Turkey Joint Statement by all the parties involved”.

The intiative will be officially presented with the submission of the specific text to the Justice and Home Affairs Council next week in Brussels.

HUNDREDS OF MIGRANTS AND REFUGEES CONTINUE TO ARRIVE ON LESBOS

A total of 703 refugees and migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos between Tuesday midnight and Thursday noon, authorities announced on Thursday.

The population living in and around the Moria hotspot in Mytilene, Lesbos has now officially exceeded 13,000 while the transfer of 570 asylum seekers from Moria to the Greek mainland is scheduled for this Sunday, they added.

The number of those hosted in Moria has increased by 140 percent in the period July-September 2019 (from 5,500 to 13,200) while 4,000 people have been taken from Lesvos to reception facilities on the mainland during the same period.