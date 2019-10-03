Greek Dogs Find Homes in the U.S.

DETROIT – Stray dogs in Greece continue to be an issue though some groups are taking steps to help. Above and Beyond English Setter Rescue (ABESR) a U.S.-based dog rescue has partnered with shelters in Greece and other European countries to save dogs from starvation and overpopulation, WDET, Detroit’s NPR station reported.

The report featured the story of Danos, a black and white English setter who was found six months ago on the side of the road in Athens after being hit by a car. The dog had already been abandoned by its owner and was “now suffering from a fractured leg and broken spine, his chances of survival were slim – Danos needed a miracle,” WDET reported.

Maria Sougra, the operator of Pet Transport Kennels, a canine refuge located 25 minutes outside of Athens, and Gerasimos Tsounakis, known as “Makis the Pet Taxi” picked up the injured Danos.

“The first time we moved him from the car,” Sougra told WDET, “you could hear a ‘crack’ coming from his whole body. I thought he might break. And now he is climbing couches, beds, he is very happy, very friendly with the rest of the animals.”

After several surgeries and recuperating under Sougra’s care, Danos and five other dogs traveled from Athens to Michigan along with Jennifer Cloherty and Kelly Hartwig, WDET reported adding that the dogs on this particular journey are just a few of the 1,500 rescued by ABESR.

Greece’s local dog charities note that there are about one million strays in the country and Sougra explained that “there are so many stray animals because people don’t know that they should sterilize their pets so they won’t give birth all the time.”

Hunting dogs often end up abandoned after hunting season since hunters have no use for them. Tsounakis told WDET that keeping the dogs as pets doesn’t occur to them, “We need time for people to understand that the animals are not tools, they’re pets. They’re not only for work, not only for hunting, not only for barking, not only for protection.”

ABESR international transport coordinator Cloherty noted that hunting dogs are not popular as pets for Greeks. “There may be adoption for some dogs, but usually small, white, fluffy dogs. The hunting dogs, the shepherd dogs they’re considered working dogs, outside dogs—they never go inside a home in Greece… So dogs like that have very little chance to get adopted here, so they have to find a place in Europe or the U.S. or they have nowhere to go,” WDET reported.

Caring for rescues often takes months, like Danos’ six months of care. Sougra told WDET that “most dogs stay with us for 1-2 months to be healthy and sociable so they can travel abroad. They come to us traumatized mentally and physically, and they leave us healthy. With love and care, animals can get over anything.”

After arriving in Detroit, Danos and the other dogs spend time at Cloherty’s home in Temperance, MI and from there they travel by car to other states and settle into their new homes, WDET reported adding that “The week he arrived in the U.S., Danos was one of 12 rescued dogs ABESR brought over from Greece, with over 140 volunteers providing ground transportation to get those dogs to their foster homes distributed all over the United States.”

Cloherty is also an executive at Kellogg and spends thousands of dollars of her own money to rescue dogs every year, WDET reported.

ABESR is a nonprofit organization and relies on donations to continue its efforts saving dogs and finding homes for them.

More information about ABESR is available online: https://esrescue.org/.