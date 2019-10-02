Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 Presents Kimisis with $10K from Golf Outing

By TNH Staff October 2, 2019

Left to right: Presiding priest of the Kimisis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie Fr. Joseph Collins, Parish Council President John Giogakis, and AHEPA Chapter #158 President Stephen Miller. Photo: Steve Miller

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – The Poughkeepsie Chapter #158 of the Order of AHEPA presented a check from the proceeds of the Annual Golf Outing to the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church of Poughkeepsie. Chapter President Stephen Miller presented Parish Council President John Giogakis and Fr. Joseph Collins a check for $10,000 on September 22. The Golf Outing was held on July 29 at the McCann Memorial Golf Course.

