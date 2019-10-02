Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 Presents Kimisis with $10K from Golf Outing

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – The Poughkeepsie Chapter #158 of the Order of AHEPA presented a check from the proceeds of the Annual Golf Outing to the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church of Poughkeepsie. Chapter President Stephen Miller presented Parish Council President John Giogakis and Fr. Joseph Collins a check for $10,000 on September 22. The Golf Outing was held on July 29 at the McCann Memorial Golf Course.

Pin 0 Shares