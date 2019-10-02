The National Hellenic Museum Hosted Its Annual Golf Outing

By TNH Staff October 2, 2019

Jamie Pappas putts on the 6th hole of the Blue Course while others including NHM Trustee Paul Athens look on. Photo: Elios Photography

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum hosted its annual NHM Golf Outing on September 10, at the scenic Butterfield Country Club, in Oak Brook. Guests of the museum gathered in support of their efforts for a day filled with food, fun, and golf on the beautiful course.

The event benefitted the museum’s ongoing efforts to preserve and celebrate Greek American Heritage.

Philanthropic efforts from the NHM Golf Outing will benefit the tens of thousands of children and adults who visit the NHM every year through field trips, tours and dynamic cultural and historical programs. With the largest collection of its kind in the world, the Museum uses artifacts and oral history traditions to teach about significant moments in Greek and American history. The NHM currently boasts a rich repository of 20,000+ artifacts, photos, historic newspapers, books and an archive of 450+ recorded oral histories. The Museum has also recently unveiled the NHM Collections & Archives Portal, which allows anyone to access the Museum’s catalogs online from anywhere by viewing digitized artifacts and archival materials.

Left to right: Gary Menconi, Tim Thanasouras, George Maragos, and Rich Valin. Photo: Elios Photography

“We are beyond delighted to be able to continue this tradition and sincerely appreciate the generosity of our loyal patrons and community members.” said Kristi Athas, Director of Operations and Human Resources at The National Hellenic Museum. “It is through this support that we are propelled into further exploring new opportunities to preserve, highlight and celebrate the Greek American experience at our institution. We look forward to continuing to make an impact on the accessibility and availability of our offerings nationwide.”

The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) preserves, portrays and celebrates Greek history, culture and the impact of Hellenism in America through educational classes, exhibits and programs. With a growing repository of over 20,000 artifacts, the Museum catalogs and highlights the contributions of Greeks and Greek Americans to the American mosaic and inspires curiosity about visitors’ own family journeys through cultural expression, oral history and experiential education. Located in Chicago’s Greektown, the NHM provides lifelong learning for the whole community using artifacts and stories to spark inquiry and discussion about the broader issues in our lives.

For more information, visit http://www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org or call 312-655-1234. Follow NHM on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Left to right: Jamie Pappas, NHM Trustee Paul Athens, NHM Trustee Dr. George Korkos, Jim Regas, NHM Trustee John Koudounis, and Tony Gerrato. Photo: Elios Photography
The National Hellenic Museum hosted its second annual NHM Golf Outing at Butterfield Country Club. Photo: Elios Photography
Left to right: Angelo Kritikos, Frank Petropoulos, Art Collias, and Jamie Crouthamelos. Photo: Elios Photography
Left to right: Steven Koliopoulos, Bill Apostolou, George Vlahos, and George Van Denend. Photo: Elios Photography
Among those at the golf outing were (left to right): NHM Chairman John P. Calamos, Sr., NHM Trustee John Koudounis, Jim Regas, and NHM Trustee Dr. George Korkos. Photo: Elios Photography
