BOSTON – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over the centennial celebrations of the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox parish in Orange, CT on September 28 and 29. It was the first visit of the Archbishop to the parish which is under this direct archpastoral care. Arriving early in the afternoon on Saturday, September 28 he was welcomed by Fr. Peter Orfanakos, presiding priest of the parish for 23 years, and other officials of the parish.

