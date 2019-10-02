Pyatt Plays Up Greece’s Energy Security Role in East Mediterranean

ATHENS – As Turkey is drilling in Cypriot sovereign waters for energy, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said Greece is a critical player for oil and gas exploration in the East Mediterranean and a key ally against countries he said want to take control of that sector in the region.

Speaking at the First Annual Eastern Mediterranean Energy Leadership Summit held in the Greek capital, he said that Greece will have “direct positive impact” on Europe’s energy security and diversification, reported Kathimerini.

“In an era of renewed great power competition and the largest hydrocarbon discoveries of the past decade, this global crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa has returned to the forefront of American strategic thinking,” he said in a speech.

Pyatt said the US, along with Greece and other regional players, are “working to push back on malign actors like Russia, China, and Iran, they have different interests and values and different visions for the future of this region.”

Greece is taking part in the Three Seas Initative which he said will provide the country with additional investment opportunities in business, logistical connections, energy infrastructure, and digital communications.

“Greece is quickly growing into its role as a regional energy integrator, as well as a guarantor of European energy security and diversity,” he added of its role.