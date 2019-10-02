Mitsotakis Defends Going After Striking Trade Unions

ATHENS – His government having already moved to make it easier for businesses to fire workers, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took a shot at labor unions conducting a 24-hour strike on Oct. 2, saying they should be accountable to their employees.

“Once again, a minority is striking and inconveniencing the majority,” he said on a Facebook post about the strike that was authorized by the country’s two biggest labor unions representing public and private workers upset with New Democracy’s siding with businesses.

“This is because some trade unionists are reacting to transparency,” said Mitsotakis who didn’t explain what that meant. Private and public sector umbrella unions GSEE and ADEDY are rejecting plans to change the rules on the calling of strikes, set up a registry for unions and make changes to collective wage agreements.

A protest march from central Athens wound up outside the Parliament and the strike shut down public transport for the Metro, electric railway, suburban an national rail but not buses nor private businesses either.