Orthodox Icon’s Path from Greece to Maryland Church Festival

A 120-year-old Orthodox icon made a 5,000-mile journey from Rhodes, Greece to the Baltimore area, to Parkville. “It’s the first time that this icon has ever left the village,” Father Zacharias Mavroudis told CBS Baltimore.

This religious icon is that of Saint Paraskevi. Some say she performed miracles. A woman “saw in her dreams St. Paraskevi informing her about her breast cancer, and she actually did have breast cancer,” Father Mavroudis said.

The icon was making stops at 11 churches in six states during its month in the country, and he will accompany it, the report said.

The icon is made out of silver donated by inhabitants of the village, he said. Flora Christ remembers seeing and praying to the icon in Greece before immigrating to the United States in 1961. “To me, it’s everything, it’s my messenger,” Christ said. “Anytime I ask for help, she helps me,”

Maria Trintist Stanas is President of the Kattavian society, which is responsible for bringing the icon. “We’re all praying for something, and she’s not just for the eyesight. So many people have so many needs and I think society needs her,” Trintist said.