Critchley Talks to TNH about Onassis Fdn Renewing New School Philosophy Dept. Grant

NEW YORK – The Onassis Foundation has renewed a major grant to support graduate study of ancient Greek thought at The New School for Social Research (NSSR).

Established in 2015, the Onassis Foundation Fellowship at NSSR provides three years of generous stipends, tuition scholarships, and travel funding to PhD students in the Philosophy Department focusing on ancient Greek drama, philosophy, political theory, history, and poetry. This $640,000 renewal grant — the only dedicated Onassis Foundation funding for graduate student work in …