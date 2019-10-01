President Pavlopoulos Inaugurates the New Goulandris Museum of Contemporary Art

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Tuesday referred to the new Basil and Elise Goulandris Museum of Contemporary Art as a dream that became reality, during the ceremony for its inauguration.

Pavlopoulos stressed the need to safeguard the operation of this significant museum and referred to the enormous and multifaceted work of Basil and Elise Goulandris, as well as their contribution to art.

He pointed out that Basil Goulandris is a brilliant example of a Greek who succeeded in his economic and business activities and offered much to his country.

In particular, the president stressed hat Goulandris had followed and successfully extended the unique tradition of shipowners, who has contributed greatly to laying the foundations for Greek shipping to take over the world, while at the same time strengthening the national economy.