Others Should Follow

Analysis,

George Tsandikos and Catherine Walsh made the correct decision recently by resigning from their positions of Vice Chairman and Secretary of the Archdiocesan Council, respectively. It was the second time that they submitted their resignations. The first time was just days after the arrival of Archbishop Elpidophoros last June, who very prudently and correctly did not accept them.

But this second time, the Archbishop did the right thing by accepting their resignations because nobody can play games with statutes, including of …