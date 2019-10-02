Archbishop Makarios of Australia Visits Estonia

TALLIN – Archbishop Makarios of Australia visited Estonia to transfer responsibility for the School of Theology to the newly appointed Dean during his visit to Finland, which is an Exarchate of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. He also discussed issues related to the Autonomous Church of Finland.

During his visit to Estonia, he met Metropolitan Stephanos of Tallinn and All Estonia, who invited Archbishop Makarios to attend a meeting of the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Estonia, and presided over the Vespers Service at the Church of the Transfiguration of Our Lord in Tallinn.

At the end of the Vespers Service, the Head of the Church, Father Alexander Sarapik, thanked Archbishop Makarios for his contributions and kind cooperation. He was also given an icon of the Holy Great Martyr George the Victory-Bearer, which was made in the 17th century, as a sign of gratitude.

Archbishop Makarios thanked Metropolitan Stephanos, the priests, and the believers for their love and highlighted that “Estonia was my starting point as a hierarch. I will never forget you.”

Metropolitan Stephanos of Tallinn and All Estonia presided over the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy on Sunday at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saints Simeon and Anna in Estonia.