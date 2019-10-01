Planning a getaway to Greece? Whether you’re travelling during the warm summer months or during the off-season, there are some essential items you’ll want to have in your suitcase regardless of the season. Here is a list of what you should definitely pack when visiting Greece:

1. A hat

Although it’s a rather simple addition to your suitcase, with an average of 350 days of sun per year a hat is a necessity when visiting Greece. Many islands have few trees and most activities (beach-going, sailing, hiking, walking etc.) will be outdoors. It’s best to choose a hat that provides coverage for your face and neck and that is made a light-colored, breathable material.

2. High SPF sunblock

In addition to hats, a high SPF sunblock is a must when visiting Greece as sun can be intense even during the fall and winter. Sunblock is available from the local grocery stores and pharmacies but these can be pricey and may not be the brands you are used to. To be safe, pack your favorite sunblock from home.

3. Good quality sunglasses

Again, due to the sun’s intensity, a good pair of sunglasses with UV protection is a necessity year-round. In the summer, nearly every day is sunny and in the autumn/winter natural filters like deciduous trees and other plants have lost their leaves. Your sunglasses needn’t be expensive, but should have wide, dark-tinted lenses.

4. Mosquito repellent

Restaurant and bar gardens offer a beautiful, relaxing place to sit but their moisture can attract mosquitoes whenever the weather is warm. Come prepared with your own mosquito repellent and, if you are travelling with babies or young children, repellents that are approved for their age. You should also bring a mosquito net that can cover strollers and bassinets.

5. Seasonal Clothing

With all the images of sunny, island destinations in Greece, visitors may have the impression that Greece is warm year-round. Most islands and the mainland, however, become quite cold in the fall and winter. It’s best to research the temperatures of your destination before you travel and pack accordingly. You may need warm sweaters, boots, and outwear in winter and, most probably, light clothing for the summer.

6. Appropriate Shoes

Comfortable footwear is important for any trip and with Greece’s varied landscape, your specific destination (and the season you’re travelling in) will determine the type of shoes you’ll need. If you’re visiting a rocky beach, consider bringing water shoes. If you’ve planned mountain hikes (even easy ones) pack a pair of durable walking shoes. In the winter, you’ll want comfortable, water-proof boots.

7. Power Converter

If you aren’t visiting from continental Europe, you’ll need a plug converter for cell phone chargers, laptops, and other electronic devices. Outlets in Greece are type C and F so choose an appropriate converter. There are many quality options out there; ones with USB ports are especially useful.

These are some items that you should definitely pack when visiting Greece. Having them the moment you arrive will save you time and allow you to enjoy your trip from the very first day!

