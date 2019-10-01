IOCC Releases New Prayer Journal as Resource for Children, Adults, Sunday Schools

BALTIMORE, MD – International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) is set to release the newest edition of its prayer journal, an inspirational publication that provides a window onto global humanitarian service for the younger generation, the organization announced on September 30.

This newest version of IOCC’s prayer journal follows the structure of IOCC’s core scripture, Matthew 25:35–36, 40. In this passage, Christ calls His people to care for others in practical, everyday ways. Providing food for the hungry and water for the thirsty and caring for the sick and the stranger are part and parcel of IOCC’s humanitarian work.

This prayer journal highlights that connection by introducing a range of human needs and ways that IOCC’s supporters serve Christ by responding to those needs. With an introduction and four chapters, the booklet includes reflections, prayers, and space for personal notes.

In addition, the prayer journal may be used as an outline for Sunday School sessions, especially in the weeks leading up to IOCC Sunday. Falling this year on November 24, IOCC Sunday has been designated by the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America as a day to lift up IOCC’s work and mission.

“We want this to be a resource for everyone, from the youngest among us on up,” said Executive Director and CEO Constantine Triantafilou. “Focusing on the Gospel story really gets back to basics and challenges us to see Christ in others, whether they’re down the street from us or across an ocean.”

Printed samples of the IOCC prayer journal will be mailed to Orthodox parishes across the country. A fully digital version, as well as information about ordering additional print copies, can be viewed at iocc.org/prayerjournal.

For more information and to support IOCC’s work with a financial gift, please contact IOCC online: iocc.org/donate or by phone: 877-803-4622. Learn more at iocc.org and follow @IOCCRelief on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.