HABA Announces Creation of Young Professionals Group & Happy Hour on Oct. 10

NEW YORK – Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) announced the creation of its Young Professionals Group with its first-ever Young Professionals Happy Hour set for Thursday, October 10, 6-8 PM at Bubo, 515 Third Avenue (between 34th and 35th Streets) in Manhattan.

The event includes complimentary beer, wine, and appetizers and offers the unique opportunity to network, meet the Board of Directors, create business opportunities, and strengthen your presence within the Hellenic-American community.

Pre-registration is required on Eventbrite, search: HABA: Young Professionals Happy Hour.

Please note this event is for young professionals in finance under 35 years old.

HABA is a not-for-profit organization established in 1982 to promote the professional and educational interests of Hellenic Americans, Hellenes and Philhellenes in the banking and financial services industries. Its current active membership consists of approximately 250 professionals representing dozens of institutions across the financial services spectrum.

More information is available online: www.haba.org.