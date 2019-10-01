New York City Greek Film Festival Tickets & Passes Now on Sale

NEW YORK – New York City Greek Film Festival will run from October 17-23 at the French Institute Alliance (FIAF) located at 55 East 59th Street in the heart of Manhattan.

Tickets for individual film screenings and day passes are available online now.

The 2019 NYCGFF celebrates its 13th year with a record 48 feature length and short films. The line-up will include films with narratives and themes that will resonate with Greek American and International audiences. This year, for the first time ever, the Festival will introduce a new selection of films around topics of Greek interest from emerging, international voices.

Additionally, this year marks the launch of an online edition of the Festival, featuring international short films from around the world.

The Festival will kick off with a retrospective tribute to Alexander the Great as part of the opening night ceremonies. This exceptional exhibition was organized in collaboration with prominent Greek archaeologists and will include a digital exhibition of 14th century manuscripts that trace the Macedonian ruler’s history and legacy. These artifacts are stored at the Hellenic Institute of Venice and have never left their permanent home until now. The exhibition will also include a display of eight Alexander the Great-themed engravings carved by prominent artists from the Xotaris gallery.

A memorable closing night will include a musical performance by female Greek New Yorkers who will sing songs of empowerment written by renowned Greek composers. This musical ensemble will be directed by notable jazz pianist and composer Glafkos Kontemeniotis and is dedicated to women who have suffered abuse in modern society.

More information, the full schedule, tickets and passes are available online: https://nycgreekfilmfestival.com/.