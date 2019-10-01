SNF Support Takes NY Greek Consulate’s Elevators to a New Level

Going up? The elevators at the Hellenic Republic’s Consulate General in New York certainly are.

The Consulate’s elevators were recently upgraded with support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

The refurbished elevators, inaugurated on Friday, September 27, will ensure that visitors to the Consulate receive a modern, comfortable, accessible welcome. The upgrades, which are sure to leave elevator riders floored on every floor, were also supported by Dimitrios and Georgia Kaloudis.