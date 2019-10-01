US Ambassador Says Greece Needs Help With Refugees, Migrants

ATHENS – Backing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ call at the United Nations, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said other European Union countries – who closed their borders to refugees and migrants – should stick to their word and help take some of the overload.

Greece began being overwhelmed in 2015 with hundreds of thousands of them, most using the country as a jumping-off point to get to more prosperous EU countries before the door was slammed shut on them.

An EU swap deal with Turkey, where refugees and migrants had gone after fleeing war and strife I the Middle East and other countries en route to Greece and the bloc, has essentially been suspended with only a relative handful deemed ineligible for asylum being deported.

But the numbers swelled again after New Democracy won July 7 snap elections over the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and tension in detention centers and camps on Greek islands holding more than 28,000 boiled over into a deadly riot on Lesbos, with a mother and her child dying in an ensuing fire during the disturbance that began with protests over delayed sanctuary hopes.

Pyatt told the 6th Annual Economic Forum of the Hellenic Association of Entrepreneurs that other EU countries need to step up although the bloc’s migration chief – New Democracy’s Dimitris Avramopoulos, did little to help during his five years at the helm of that job.

“The United States strongly supports (Alternate) Minister (for Migration Giorgos) Koumoutsakos’ efforts, both to ensure that the EU-Turkey agreement is upheld in all of its dimensions, but also to keep reminding people that this is not a Greece-Turkey problem. This is an EU-Turkey problem, and it needs to be shared by all 27 members of the European Union,” he told a journalist, said the Greek paper Kathimerini.

“I think everybody shares an interest in seeing the enforcement of the EU-Turkey agreement in all its dimensions,” he said, adding that he has confidence in Mitsotakis, whose new government said it would speed asylum applications and also deportations back to Turkey or the country of origin of those declared ineligible.

Responding to a question about US-Greek relations, he noted the “clear signal” from the US administration that “the time to invest in Greece is now,” and pointed to the series of investor roundtables Mitsotakis participated in during his visit to the US last week, the paper said.

“We also believe that the economic agenda that the Prime Minister is pursuing is of strategic importance to the United States. Because … the more successful the Prime Minister is in his agenda of growing the Greek economy, the better Greece is able to perform that role as a pillar of stability, whether it’s the cooperation that we’re engaged in on strategic energy policy or the military cooperation which our NATO forces are engaged with every day,” he said.

The discussion also included the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue scheduled for Oct. 7 in Athens, featuring US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the last day of a three-day visit, with talks expected to focus on economic cooperation, energy and law enforcement, and counter-terrorism cooperation as Turkey ups provocations in the Aegean and East Mediterranean.