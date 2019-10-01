Tsipras, Zaev Want EU to Start North Macedonia Accession Talks

Both nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, Greece’s former Premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras and North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said they want European Union accession talks to begin for Greece’s neighbor after bringing a deal that changed its name from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM.)

That was vehemently disputed in both countries, with two-thirds of Greeks opposed to giving away permanently the name of the abutting ancient Greek province of Macedonia, and seen as a key reason why Tsipras was ousted by New Democracy in July 7 snap elections.

Now the major opposition leader and continuing the defend the contentious agreement, Tsipras joined with Zaev in saying the EU talks should begin this month. New Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Conservative leader, hasn’t said if he would veto those unless North Macedonia agrees to make businesses in that country promoting products as “Macedonian.”

Zaev and Tsipras said they had overcome nationalist forces aligned against them in making the deal and that, “It is time for the EU to do the same, giving a green light for the start of accession negotiations for Northern Macedonia,” reported Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA-MPA.

Tsipras was in the North Macedonia capital of Skopje to attend a conference organized by the Economist magazine, titled Western Balkans Summit – Enhancing the Momentum for European Integration – as he celebrated the deal that ended a two-decade name stalemate. He was due on Oct. 1 to speak at the event and discuss the deal he said was good for both countries even though it had brought him down.