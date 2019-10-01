Shhhhhhh … Winter Quiet Hours in Effect in Greece

ATHENS – Critics will say good luck trying to enforce it, but noise laws requiring quiet from 10 at night to 7:30 in the morning – and the traditional two-hour nap period from 3:30 in the afternoon until 5:30 are now in effect in Greece.

That schedule will stay in place until April 1, with the end of the summer quiet period with no report on whether it was obeyed, observed or if anyone reported anyone from playing loud music, talking too loud, drilling, pounding, running heavy equipment, nailing or otherwise doing what they want in a country where laws people don’t like are frequently ignored,

According to the measure, residents are allowed to make a complaint to the police if there are disturbances during the quiet hours with prohibitions against doing construction or work that causes noise – it wasn’t said what the decibel violation level is – practicing musical instruments, using alarms or security systems without reason, or arguing with each other, which has been going on since ancient times in Greece.