Metropolitan Epiphanios Concelebrates with Metropolitan Emmanuel of France in Kiev

KIEV – The Divine Liturgy was celebrated with solemnity in Kiev this week on the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross according to the Julian calendar.

Metropolitan Epiphanios of Kiev and All Ukraine celebrated the Divine Liturgy along with Metropolitan Emmanuel of France, who is currently on a visit to Kiev. Also concelebrating was Archbishop Agapit of Vyshgorod, Abbot of the St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery.

The Metropolitan of Kiev thanked the Metropolitan of France for his visit and participation in the Divine Liturgy and asked to convey his respect and love to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

On his part, Metropolitan Emmanuel conveyed the wishes of the Ecumenical Patriarch and thanked Metropolitan Epiphanios for the opportunity to celebrate with the pious Ukrainian brothers the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

It is reminded here that the Ecumenical Patriarchate in January granted Autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine with its first primate His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanios. The Patriarchate of Moscow responded by generating problems not only for new Autocephalous Church of Ukraine, but also for Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Orthodox Church around the World.