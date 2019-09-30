Dimitrios “Jimmy” Avgerinos, Founder & Chef of Acropolis in Baltimore, Dies at 73

BALTIMORE, MD – Dimitrios “Jimmy” Avgerinos, a Greek immigrant who was the founder and chef of the popular Acropolis restaurant in Baltimore’s Greektown, passed away on September 19 from aortic stenosis at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, the Baltimore Sun reported. He was 73.

“A hardworking man. A generous man. A family man. His work was his life,” said Nick Georgalas of Glen Arm, the chef-owner of Samos Restaurant on Oldham Street in Greektown, the Sun reported. “He was always smiling and happy that you came to his restaurant. We’ve lost a good citizen and an important member of the Greek community.”

Sam Kosmas, a resident of the city’s Bayview neighborhood, told the Sun, “Jimmy made all of the traditional Greek dishes such as pastitsio, stuffed grape leaves, lamb chops and fresh fish. They were all really good. On Sundays, he’d make loukoumades… Jimmy would have a plate of them on every table for the customers and they were on the house.”

Dimitrios Avgerinos was born on October 1, 1945 in Kourounia, Chios, Greece, the son of George Avgerinos, who worked for H&S Bakery, and his wife, Eftehia Avgerinos, a homemaker.

The young Avgerinos left school at age 14 and joined the Greek Merchant Marine, working as a ship’s cook. “From a young boy, I’ve worked in restaurants. I was 13 years old and I helped the chef,” Avgerinos told the blog Welcome to Baltimore, Hon! in 2012, the Sun reported.

After leaving the Merchant Marine, he moved from Chios to Baltimore in 1970. Of America, he said in the 2012 interview, “A land of opportunity and good people. I dreamed about cooking here. My grandfather told me how good America was, and from the first day I arrived in America, I have been happy here.”

Avgerinos cooked at Ikaros, George’s Beef & Beer, and Jimmy’s Seafood before opening his own restaurant in 1987 in the heart of Baltimore’s Greek community, the Sun reported.

“He started with nothing and through a lot of hard work was able to open his own place, which became a Greektown landmark,” Georgalas told the Sun.

Kosmas said, “Everyone in the neighborhood worked there at one time or another. I grew up in the Greektown neighborhood and worked there for six or seven years as a waiter while going to school. My wife also worked there,” the Sun reported.

The Acropolis was well-known for serving large portions and patrons would often leave stuffed and with food to go. Avgerinos worked long hours, Kosmas told the Sun, “He’d be there from 6 AM to past midnight getting ready for the next day. I don’t remember ever coming to work and not seeing Jimmy there.”

Of Avgerinos himself, Kosmas told the Sun, “He was a very warm and friendly person. Everyone was a friend. Customers would go back to the kitchen to talk to Jimmy, or he would come out to their tables.”

The Acropolis, like many Greek-owned businesses, was a family affair with Avgerinos’ wife, the former Despina Moniodis, also a native of Chios whom he married in 1974, preparing all of the restaurant’s bread rolls and pastries.

Their son, George Avgerinos, began working at Acropolis at age 12 as a busboy, and then moved up to dishwasher, waiter, and is now chef, since his father’s retirement in 2011,” the Sun reported.

“I think one of my father’s signature dishes was lamb,” George Avgerinos told the Sun.

The late Avgerinos was an active member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Greektown, where funeral services were held on Monday.

In addition to his wife and son, Avgerinos is survived by his daughter, Paraskevi Luebben of Perry Hall; two brothers, Vasilios Avgerinos of Dundalk and Yianni Avgerinos of Greektown; two sisters, Maria Kornias of Baltimore and Barbara Kyriakalki of Athens, Greece; and five grandchildren.