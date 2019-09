MEDIA, PA – The St. George community Greek Festival: A Taste of Greece in Media, Pennsylvania was a great success once again this year. It ran from Thursday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Sept. 29.

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the traditional Greek foods and sweets prepared by the parishioners. Volunteers young and old helped to make the festival run smoothly as they do every year.

Besides the community’s own dancers, youth dance groups from other churches in the area also performed.