Indian Restaurant Owner in Scotland Fed Greek Scientist’s Sports Breakthrough

It sounds like it doesn’t go together – like ouzo with curry, but Neki Sumal, who owns an Indian restaurant in Glasgow so bonded with one of his regular customers, Greek-Australian Yannis Pitsiladis, that he helped fund the sports scientist’s research of elite athletes.

It began in 2008 when Pitsiladis came at least once a week to Sumal’s place, Balbirs, a fine-dining establishment in the Scottish city and they talked, over naan, curry and wine, not ouzo.

The discussion was about Pitsiladis’ work that led them to Jamaica, the land of Olympic sprint champions, to study human effort and endurance and how it could be improved without drugs.

Now Pitsiladis, said the Indian Express in a feature on their friendship, has become known for his innovation, a technology that will investigate the effect of extreme weather conditions on elite athletes in real-time using a smart wrist band, which he is developing, and an electronic pill.

He is hoping the technology will be ready in time for next year’s Olympics to “protect athletes, fans and officials from weather conditions that could make competition quite dangerous,” the site said, noting that his work has led him to a Professor of Sport Science at the University of Brighton.

Pitsiladis has written breakthrough studies on some of the biggest issues in sport – from anti-doping to transgender and intersex athletes – and is on the medical commission of the International Olympic Committee and panel on the conditions in Tokyo for Olympics 2020.

His biggest quest though is to find out if it’s genetically and humanly possible for anyone to run a marathon under two hours, although it could have been done had not the distance – 25 miles believed when Pheidippides ran from Marathon to Athens to announce the Greek victory over the Persians – not be made 26 miles, and then 385 yards were added at the 1908 Olympics so it could end at the Royal Box.

He wants to find out if it can be done without the use of performance-enhancing drugs and with the assistance of technology. “We should definitely use technology as a means to make sport exciting and safer. Most importantly, such innovations detract the athlete from going down the drug route,” he said.

His Sub2 project, to have the world’s first under two-hour marathon, could cost as much as $30 million to he told Aston Martin magazine, and he’s yet to find a sponsor but he’s undeterred and believes it can be done – maybe by the next Olympics although others in the field believe it could take decades to accomplish, if ever.

The current world record stands is 2:02:57, set by Kenya’s Dennis Kimetto in the Berlin Marathon in 2014. To get under that, a runner would have to knock off 177 seconds over the distance. It took 121 years to before Kimetto could lower the previous record by 161 seconds.

In 2014, he launched the Sub2 Project, a consortium of scientists whose goal was to use the latest knowledge and innovation and the talent of East African athletes who dominate the race these days and who he has studied.

“I’ve spent my career trying to work out what makes athletes from East Africa so great and what comes to the fore is the lifestyle, altitude, socioeconomics, and cultural reasons,” Pitsiladis, 48, an anti-doping expert with the International Olympic Committee told the site.

“I thought if you could combine that with cutting-edge technology, what could really happen with regards to the limits of human performance?”

He wouldn’t have gotten this far, he said, without Sumal’s friendship and initial financial aid.

“I would eat in the restaurant at least once a week. They knew I was struggling and offered to help support my research,” he told the Indian news site.

Pitsiladis calls Balbirs, which was started by Sumal’s father in 1973, his ‘home’. Sumal, 46, whose family is from Jalandhar said of his friend that, “He’s a bit of a personality. He came to our restaurant with a mutual friend. He started talking about food, the spices and the oil. He enjoyed nice wines as well. We used to sit down a lot and I just kept questioning him about his research and he kept giving answers.”

Born in Australia after his father migrated following World War 2, Pitsiladis hoped to become an Olympic volleyball player for Greece before winding up in Scotland and England and said besides his work he’d like to eat again at Balbirs.

“My family and I miss the restaurant in Glasgow. We cannot find better Indian food anywhere in the world as much as we have tried,” he said.