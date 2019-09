I am recounting my experience living in Smyrna before its occupation and destruction by the Kemalists in September 1922. I was lucky to be alive thanks to the actions of a kind American, John Burgess, who saved my life. He helped me come to America and adopted me as his son.

I was born in September 1908 into a wealthy Greek family in Smyrna where my father, Alexandros Konstantinidis owned a large department somewhere near the quay. Our department store sold …