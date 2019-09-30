New Democracy Will Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags

ATHENS – It’s been said before by previous governments who swore to end the scourge of plastic bags winding up in trees and the seas but the new New Democracy said it will impose a prohibition on their use as of 2021.

There was no explanation why it wouldn’t be put into effect immediately as a number of similar bans are on the books and supermarkets and other businesses are now charging customers for plastic bags in an attempt to get customers to stop using them and switch to alternatives.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking from the United Nations annual General Assembly opening in New York pushed the new ban, said the Chinese news agency Xinhua in a feature that said businesses in Greece are ready to adapt.

The charge for plastic bags now in effect was done to comply with a European Union directive designed to cut their use by up to 85 percent in 2018, compared to the year before, according to a survey by the Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA).

Applying a ban to all types of single-use plastics, such as cups, bottles, straws and other commodities of everyday use can happen, said Ilianna Kosta, a product designer of a local manufacturer of bamboo-made biodegradable utensil told Xinhua, even in Greece where people notoriously disdain laws they don’t like.

“The Greek market is working very hard to show progress in this respect, and is advancing fast. Local business has made a dynamic entry in environment-friendly products and the Greek society has also matured toward that,” he said.

“We get so much more interest from various businesses for our plastic-free products, and several other companies like ours have sprung out after we launched our business in 2016,” said Kosta, affirming her certainty that the challenge for the ban of single-use plastics can indeed be met within two years.

Athens International Airport (AIA) spokesman Ioakim Tsimbidis told Xinhua it has already stopped using single-use plastics in the employees’ food service areas, while the food service companies for passengers have making environmentally friendly choices.

Companies are now going out of their way to ensure they reduce the use of plastic, often encouraging each other to do so, according to Tsimbidis.

AIA and food service companies at the terminal “are together examining further action aimed at completely eradicating single-use plastics in the coming years,” Tsimbidis said.

In August, More evidence of how plastic has polluted the seas, divers near the island of Andros said they found a coral of plastic bags on the bottom of the Aegean where a landfill had crumbled into the waters, creating an eerie scene of waste.

In August, thousands of the bags were pulled up by a team of divers and environmentalists, said the news agency Reuters in a report on what they found, showing the extent of plastics getting into the seas around Greece and the world.

“It was a very scary thing to see,” said Arabella Ross, a volunteer diver with Aegean Rebreath, a group founded in 2017 to carry out underwater and coastal clean-ups. “It really shook me and I think it really shook everyone who saw it,” she told the news agency.

The Mediterranean is among the seas with the highest levels of plastic pollution in the world, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said in a report in June and Greece produces about 700,000 tones of plastic waste a year, or about 68 kilos (149.9 pounds) per person.

Some 11,500 tons of that end up in the seas, and about 70 percent washes back up onto beaches, a precious tourist source for Greece that is now being threatened as there is no effective ban on the use of plastic bags, bottles or containers in the country apart from half-hearted laws.

In July, 18 months into the introduction of reforms to reduce the volume of plastic bags used in Greece, environmental groups said the use was going up because some supermarkets weren’t abiding by a law banning them from giving out free thin plastic bags instead of thicker ones for which customers have to pay to get.