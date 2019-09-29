“Spoiled” US Teen Vlogger Ripped for Disdaining Greece

Followed by two million people on Youtube, vlogger Haley Pham, an 18-year-old Texan, found herself caught in a backlash as a “spoiled” brat for going to Greece and complaining it was terrible and that she wound up with a vaginal disease although she said she’s a virgin.

She complained that her flights were messed up and her hotel bookings and especially complained about Santorini, one of the world’s most popular islands, saying in a 35-minute gripe about Greece that, “Tere’s nothing to do there.”

“There’s no beach, it’s just a cliff,” although there are noted and even famous beaches, including Red Beach, on other parts of the island to which she obviously didn’t go as she droned on about how bad Greece was, blaming the economy that is recovering after a 9 1/2-year crisis.

All of 18, she said the trip was so bad that it was “the most dramatic thing to ever happen to me” in her life, saying she had to pay $10,000 extra – didn’t say where she got the money – because she messed up her flight schedules.

“I highly discourage you from going to Greece,” Pham said in the video. “Not only are they economically struggling and just the government is struggling right now, but it’s just like not fun.”

She said once home, she experienced an acute genital ulcer that included a fever and “flower” ( vagina) problems.

She then reiterated something she often shares on her channel: She is not sexually active and has chosen to wait until marriage although she didn’t note in another video how she used stripper trips to shave her bikini line.

The video quickly drew 7,000 dislikes and angry retorts that she was “spoiled” and “entitled,” while others said she was just stating her opinion.

Theodoros Mazarakos, known as @SpartanScotsman on social media, tore into her, writing: “My fellow Greeks on this app need to watch this. This dumbass, privileged, entitled, spoiled, girl named Haley Pham had some words to say about Greece. I’m not even going to explain how dumb and bad she’s making herself look, y’all can listen to this and make your own opinion.

Pham also said Santorini is “not as pretty as the Instagram bloggers make it seem,” but posted a photo of herself in a bikini and other social media users said she didn’t plan her trip right and that the island deserves its accolades.