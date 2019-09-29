Camps Full: Refugees, Migrants Could be Housed in Greece’s Hotels

ATHENS – Planning to move 10,000 from Greek island detention centers and camps overwhelmed with more than 28,000 refugees and migrants sent there from Turkey – where they first went fleeing war and strife in their Middle East and Asian homelands – another plan could see many put into hotels.

The new New Democracy government is scrambling with deal with a summer influx that saw the numbers swell so much that the main detention center, the Moria camp, on Lesbos, was closed to any more and as officials on other islands also pleaded for some relief.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis headed an emergency meeting with the country’s 13 regional governors and reportedly asked them to help with the plan to take some of the overload off the islands.

That would technically violate a European Union swap deal that was supposed to send back to Turkey those deemed ineligible for asylum in Greece – with the refugees and migrants seeking sanctuary after the bloc closed its borders to them.

The deal though has essentially been suspended because Greece couldn’t process the asylum applications fast enough and only a relative handful have been returned although the new government said it would speed reviews as well as deportations.

Chrysochoidis there are no plans to create any more large camps. Instead regional authorities are being asked to either expand existing facilities or temporarily rent hotels, said Kathimerini, with a draft bill to deal with the expanding crisis being put together.

In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mitsotakis called for greater burden sharing when it comes to immigration, taking a shot at some Central and Eastern European states like Hungary which refused to take in any refuees.

“We are reaching the limits of our ability to tackle this problem,” he said. “Greece cannot bear alone the burden of massive movements of people,” he said while speaking of a “European challenge that calls for European action,” although the EU has shut itself down to them.

He also urged Turkey to respect the EU deal although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to unleash as many as 5.5 million he said are filling his country in a bid to use it as a jumping-off point to reach the EU through Greece.

Greece’s Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said the EU should renew a funding commitment to Turkey to stop migrants reaching the EU even though Turkey isn’t living uip to its end of the deal.

The EU has only paid out about half of the 6 billion euros ($6.56 billion) promised to Turkey under a landmark 2016 agreement to halt westward migration as Erdogan said the deal would be called off unless he gets his money, putting Greece in the awkward position of having to back him.

“I think that the EU should positively consider the possibility of new funding to Turkey. Of course, this will not be unconditional but it should be seriously and positively considered,” Koumoutsakos said.

Greece’s Margaritis Schinas, from the ruling New Democracy party will take over the EU’s migration chief role on Nov. 1, a post held by another Greek veteran from the party, Dimitris Avramopoulos, who did little to aid his homeland during his five years in office.

More than half the migrants and refugees currently reaching the EU illegally travel from Turkey to the Greek islands or sneak over the heavily militarized Greek-Turkish land border near the perilous Evros River while another seven drowned en route to Inousses, trying to make the dangerous crossing across the Aegean to Greek islands, a route that has claimed the lives of dozens over the past four years.

He said Greece favored tougher patrolling around Greek islands by the EU border protection agency Frontex — raising the possibility of international operations inside Turkish waters.

He said: “It depends very much on how the Turkish side would react to this, but the more the better: I mean if you have a robust presence with an assertive mandate, this would definitely produce better results than the ones we have right now.”

