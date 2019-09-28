Paximadia, Bread Rusks, a Traditional Favorite

Paximadia, also known in English as rusks, are a staple of Greek cuisine and can be made with just about any type of flour you can think of, as well as combinations of flour. Traditionally, wheat, rye, barley, carob and chickpea flour are among the types used to make rusks. Crete is perhaps best known for its paximadia, but every region of Greece makes them in various shapes and sizes. Recipes can be sweet or savory, but what they all …