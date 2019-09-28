Kouzina Returns to the National Hellenic Museum on November 7

CHICAGO – Kouzina, one of Chicago’s most sensational, annual culinary events returns to the National Hellenic Museum (NHM), 333 S. Halsted St., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 6:30-10 PM.

An evening of epicurean exploration, the Museum will present a collection of esteemed chefs from a variety of backgrounds, including Chef Louie Alexakis of Avli River North and Executive Chef Max Robbins of Longman & Eagle, showcasing signature dishes that have been influenced by Greek cuisine or culture. An added feature to this year’s Kouzina is an appearance by Diane Kochilas, author and star of the PBS television series, My Greek Table, who will talk about the food of Ikaria, the Greek island known as “The Island of Long Life.”

Guests are invited to enjoy a night of dining, drinking and mingling while tasting their way through the unique presentations from the array of culinary masters and enjoying drinks atop the NHM’s Rooftop Terrace with remarkable panoramic views of downtown Chicago.

“The culinary industry over the past few years has trended toward natural, ingredient-based recipes focused on fresh, whole foods, which is the heart of Greek cuisine,” said NHM Director of Operations Kristi Athas. “Kouzina celebrates this heritage while welcoming all those who love to explore food and flavors, and greeting them with unique dishes from renown chefs.

“Guests will experience the influence of 3,000 years of history and culture,” she added.

Kouzina’s full 2019 chef line up will be released in October. Kochilas also will sign her latest cookbook for Kouzina guests.

Tickets are $100 per person in advance or $125 at the door, and include food, wine, and full access to the museum. Proceeds from Kouzina allow the Museum to continue to expand educational offerings for the community, and preserve Greek history, culture, and art.

More information and tickets are available online: https://www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org/calendar/kouzina/ or by phone: 312-655-1234.

About the National Hellenic Museum

The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) preserves, portrays and celebrates Greek history, culture and the impact of Hellenism in America through educational classes, exhibits and programs. With a growing repository of over 20,000 artifacts, the Museum catalogs and highlights the contributions of Greeks and Greek Americans to the American mosaic and inspires curiosity about visitors’ own family journeys through cultural expression, oral history and experiential education. Located in Chicago’s Greektown, the NHM provides lifelong learning for the whole community using artifacts and stories to spark inquiry and discussion about the broader issues in our lives.

For more information, visit http://www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org or call 312-655-1234. Follow NHM on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.