EMBCA Event Presents Historical Remembrance of the Smyrna Catastrophe

NEW YORK – The East Mediterranean Business and Culture Alliance (EMBCA) began its latest season of events with Burnt Offerings and Whispering Voices: The Smyrna Catastrophe (September, 1922), a Historical Remembrance on September 26 at the 3 West Club in Manhattan.

The event included presentations by EMBCA’s President Lou Katsos on The Japanese Ship Tokei Maru- A Profile in Courage and Humanity; Peter Stavrianidis, PhD, educator and community leader in Hellenic Genocide Issues on Smyrna 1922: The End of Hellenism in …