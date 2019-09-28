Rep. John Sarbanes Releases Statement on Trump Impeachment Inquiry

U.S. Representative John P. Sarbanes of Maryland’s Third Congressional District, released a statement on September 27 concerning the launch of the official impeachment inquiry. The full text of the statement follows:

President Trump’s attempt to pressure the Ukrainian Government to interfere in the 2020 election is a blatant abuse of power and a clear violation of law. His actions constitute a direct attack on our democracy and signify an unprecedented new level of corruption and lawlessness coming from the highest office in the land. By any measure, this is impeachable conduct on the part of the President and warrants the official inquiry announced this week in the House of Representatives.

Launching an official impeachment inquiry is a sober undertaking, but the President has given us no other choice. His interactions with the President of Ukraine constitute a shocking breach of the public trust and utter contempt for his oath of office.

President Trump is taking direct aim at the 2020 elections, hoping to influence the outcome by illegally soliciting assistance from a foreign country. By itself, the act of requesting campaign assistance from a foreign government violates campaign finance law and is a crime. If it also turns out that the President withheld foreign military aid to Ukraine as leverage for his request — as a quid pro quo — it would be a stunningly corrupt and dangerous use of governmental resources for personal political benefit.

Sadly, Republicans so far seem impervious to the President’s misconduct, no matter how egregious. They have no interest in holding the President or his Administration accountable. Democrats will not shrink from this duty. In the days and weeks ahead, the House of Representatives will fully investigate the whistleblower complaint and uphold our oath to protect the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.