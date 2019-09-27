World Tourism Day 2019 – “Tourism and Jobs: A Better Future for All”

The link between tourism and job creation is celebrated during this year’s World Tourism Day 2019, recognizing the role of tourism industry in supporting the economy.

Under the title, “Tourism and Jobs: A Better Future for All”, India will host the official World Tourism Day celebrations this year, with the aim of highlighting the fact that the tourism sector is not only a driving force for economic growth, but also an effective tool for combatting poverty among the marginalised sections of society.

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27, with festivities organised by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Its purpose is to raise awareness about the role of tourism around the world and to promote social, cultural, political and economic values and to highlight tourism’s contribution to achieving the goals of sustainable development.

In its message, the World Tourism Organisation said that creating and ensuring fair employment is essential to enhancing social inclusion, peace and security.