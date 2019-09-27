In New York, Mitsotakis Tells US Investors: Let’s Make a Deal!

NEW YORK – Using his trip to the United Nations General Assembly annual opening and talking to the Diaspora, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told prospective investors that Greece wants their business and he’s ready to help.

Mitsotakis, in power less than three months after his New Democracy ousted the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA which had stymied major projects he’s rebooting, they are welcome and should take advantage of Greece’s improved investment climate, said Kathimerini.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Mitsotakis said he was removing obstacles – the new government has already partially rolled back a 29 percent corporate rate set by SYRIZA to meet demands of European creditors – which he said would be further cut to 20 percent as another incentive to invest money.

He pointed out that in a matter of weeks he had already moved to give the go-ahead to the $8 billion development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport that SYRIZA, with elements not wanting foreign companies, had let stagnate.

Mitsotakis said he also wants to create a reason for scores of thousands of Greeks, including the young and talented who couldn’t find work during a 9 1/2-year economic and austerity crisis, to return home and bring their skills to their homeland.