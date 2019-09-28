Going on in Our Community

OCTOBER 3-5

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 307 19th Street South in Birmingham, holds its 47th Annual Greek Festival October 3-5, 11 AM-10 PM daily. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, drive-thru, and church tours. Entertainment includes Greek dancing, live Greek bands, and dance groups. More information is available by phone: 205-716-3080 and online: birminghamgreekfestival.net.

OCTOBER 4

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute Noon Forum Annual Commemoration of the Smyrna Catastrophe takes place on Friday, October 4, 12-1 PM at Hellenic House, 1220 16th St NW in Washington, DC. Prof. Ismini Lamb, Director of the Modern Greek Studies Program at Georgetown University, presents Correcting Three Popular Misconceptions about the 1922 Catastrophe in Smyrna. More information and RSVP is available online: ahiworld.org.

PHILADELPHIA – Cyprus Society of Greater Philadelphia Concert with Michalis Violaris at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S Broad St in Philadelphia, October 4, 8:30 PM. There will be a Cypriot Mezze reception before the concert starting at 7 PM for an additional fee. For reservations for the pre-concert mezzedes, contact: cyprussocietyofphiladelphia@gmail.com. A coffee and dessert reception will follow the concert. Beverages prior to the concert and the coffee reception after the concert are complimentary. For more information, please contact Georghia Kurnellas 856-296-6980, or e-mail: gkurnellas@yahoo.com.

OCTOBER 4-6

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2101 NW 145th Street in Oklahoma City, holds its annual Greek Festival October 4-6. Enjoy Greek gourmet food, homemade pastries, and drinks, shopping in the marketplace and boutiques, and Greek music and dancing. Hours: Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 6, 11 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 405-751-1885 and online: greekfestokc.com.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1324 S. Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles, holds its 21st Annual Greek Festival October 4-6. Enjoy Greek food, beer and wine, Greek music and dancing, and the best culinary and cultural experience in Los Angeles. The LA Greek Fest is the most celebrated Greek Festival in Southern California. Hours: Friday, Oct. 4, 5-11 PM; Saturday, Oct. 5, 12-11 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 6, 12-10 PM. More information is available by phone: 323-737-2424 and online: lagreekfest.com.

OCTOBER 5

MANHATTAN – The Soul of Epirus: Petroloukas Halkias and Vasilis Kostas perform a special concert-presentation on Saturday, Oct, 5, 7 PM at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 337 East 74th Street in Manhattan. Axion Estin Foundation, in association with the Panepirotic Federation of America, Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum and under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York, present this musical event with the living legend of Greek traditional music, Petroloukas Halkias on clarinet and Vasilis Kostas, the virtuoso laouto player. The two important ambassadors of the Epirotic musical tradition will perform songs from their upcoming album The Soul of Epirus, which will be officially available in Greece and in the U.S. in October. Tickets available on Eventbrite or by phone: 914-222-4564.

OCTOBER 5-DECEMBER 14

BEDFORD, NY – A Whole World, and art exhibition at Atelier Omiros, 11-15 Court Rd Suite 13, will run from October 5-December 14, with an opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 5, 6-9 PM, with hors d’oeuvres and champagne. The exhibition title comes from one of the abstract paintings selected for the exhibit, a vast composition measuring nearly eighteen feet wide. This centerpiece of the new exhibition will hang amid an array of other stunning works depicting everything from the four seasons, fashion, to equestrians and Formula 1 racers. More information is available by phone: 914-764-2223 and online: atelieromiros.com.

OCTOBER 6

HEMPSTEAD, NY – Wine & Cheeses of the World: An Evening to Benefit IOCC (International Orthodox Christian Charities) on Sunday, Oct. 6, 6-8:30 PM at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul, 110 Cathedral Avenue in Hempstead. Enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres and learn how your support helps families in need in places like Ethiopia, Greece, and the Middle East. For more information, contact Fr. Constantin Ursache at 516-483-5700. Register online at www.iocc.org/longisland.

LOS ANGELES, CA – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture Lecture and Book Signing with Valorie Kondos Field, retired head coach of the seven-time NCAA Champion, 22-time Regional and 18-time Pac 12 Champion UCLA Women’s Gymnastics team “Life is Short, Don’t Wait to Dance” on Sunday, Oct. 6, 3 PM, in the Lenart Auditorium, Fowler Museum, 308 Charles E Young Dr N in Los Angeles. The event is presented in association with the Hellenic American Women’s Council, Pacific Region. More information is available via email: info@hellenic.ucla.edu.

OCTOBER 7

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The 16th Annual AHI Golf Classic takes place Monday, Oct. 7 at the Belle Haven Country Club, 6023 Fort Hunt Road in Alexandria. Registration and breakfast begin at 8:30 AM, followed by a Sports Panel at 9 AM with ‘Voice of the Redskins’ Larry Michael – Washington Redskins chief content officer and senior vice president, USA Today Journalist Christine Brennan, and ESPN Rules Analyst & Former NFL Official Jim Daopoulos. Practice Range at 10:30 AM, Shot-Gun Start 11:15 AM, and Awards Dinner 4:30 PM. Register online: ahiworld.org.

OCTOBER 8

FLUSHING, NY – The International Society of Nikos Kazantzakis’ Friends New York Chapter, The Hellenic American Project, The Greek Cultural Center, and Philo4Thought present Kazantzakis Literary Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6-9 PM at Queens Hall at CUNY Queens College, 65-21 Main Street in Flushing, sponsored by Cultural Crete-USA, Inc. George Stassinakis, President of the International Society of Nikos Kazantzakis’ Friends, and Dr. Nicholas Alexiou are scheduled to lecture at the event which includes a panel discussion and reception. The event is free and open to the public. Register online at Eventbrite, search Kazantzakis Literary Symposium.

OCTOBER 9

MANHATTAN – GreekTech Talks #03, Women In Tech, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6–9 PM, at Betaworks Studios, 29 Little West 12th Street in Manhattan. Speakers: Ioanna Stanegloudi Co-founder at Verge.Capital; Eleni Delimpaltadaki Managing Partner and Co- Founder at Equivico; Lucy Xu founder at The Port; and Emmanouela Androulaki Global VP of Account Management at Remerge. RSVP on Eventbrite. More information is available on Facebook: GreekTech Talks #03 Women In Tech.

OCTOBER 10

MANHATTAN – The Athens Philharmonic makes its Carnegie Hall debut on Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 PM, in the Stern Auditorium/ Perelman Stage. The proceeds of this performance, conducted by Maestro Yiannis Hadjiloizou, will benefit the reconstruction of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine which was destroyed during the September 11 attacks. The New York Choral Society, soprano Larisa Martinez, and mezzo-soprano Daveda Karanas will join the Maestro and the Athens Philharmonic in the performance. The program includes the Act II Interlude from 9th of July 1821 – The Song of Kyprianos by Michael Hadjiloizou, father of the Maestro Yiannis Hadjiloizou whose Cyprus Dance No.1, Servikos is also on the program. The third piece to be performed is Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, Resurrection. More information and tickets are available online: carnegiehall.org.

OCTOBER 9-11

WILKES-BARRE, PA – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 East Ross Street in Wilkes-Barre, holds its annual Greek Festival October 9-11, 11 AM-8 PM daily. Enjoy Greek music and dancing as well as a taste of the Mediterranean with an assortment of Greek food and pastries, including gyros, spinach pies, baklava, galaktoboureko, and other favorites available for eat-in or take-out purchases. Orders more than $30 will be delivered free within a two-mile radius of the church. Pre-order food by calling 570-823-4805 during festival hours or by ordering online at greekfoodfestival.webs.com. For more information, call 570-417-4465, or visit the website listed above for the menu and festival details.

OCTOBER 17-20

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach, holds its annual Greek Festival, October 17-20. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, artist and vendors inside and outside of the Church Hall with many great products, Authentic Greek Store with many items for everyone, Greek wine, ouzo and beer, fresh Greek and American coffee, and church tours. Entertainment includes Greek music and dancing. Hours: Thursday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Oct. 18, 11 AM-9 PM; Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 20, Noon-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 843-448-3773 and online: myrtlebeachgreekfestival.com.