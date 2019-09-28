Archdiocesan and Community Leaders Must Overcome the Inertia of the Past

By Christopher Tripoulas September 28, 2019

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. (Photo by TNH/Costas Bej)

The Greek-American Community may have entered ia new era, however, the inertia of the past continues to haunt it as it begins its new journey. Last month, Chicago’s historic Holy Trinity Church was sold at an auction, while yet another Greek-American day school in New York closed its doors. You can’t blame Archbishop Elpidophoros, who took over just two short months ago, for these developments, however, from here on in, his handling of these issues and actions to help recover …

