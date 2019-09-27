SYRIZA, New Democracy Battle Over Church, State, Religion

ATHENS – Failing to separate Church and State as promised when they were in power for 4 ½ years, the now major opposition Radical Left SYRIZA said during a parliamentary debate over Greece’s Constitution that the country should be religion-neutral.

“The state considers all Greeks equals. An atheist Greek is Greek, a Jewish Greek is Greek. And the state should address all of them in a neutral way. For this reason, only religiously neutral political modes of communication with the state should be provided for in all procedures,” said SYRIZA MP George Katrougalos, reported Kathimerini.

That came as lawmakers were reviewing amendments to the constitution dealing with religion and led New Democracy Member of Parliament Kostas Tzavaras from the ruling party to retort that SYRIZA was “trying to integrate ideologically-based narratives that contain leftist tropes” in the Constitution, noting that Article 3 (which includes reference to the Church dogma and the reference to a “prevalent religion”) won’t be abolished because that would “violate the character of the Greek state.”

He acknowledged, however, that changes could bee made in the type of oath required by politicians in specific ceremonies, adding however that these do not require constitutional changes. Former Premier and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, an atheist, refused to take a religious oath when he was sworn in.

In June, 2018, Tsipras – who said he would separate Church and State soon after he took power in January, 2015 but didn’t – filed a measure to do that. He had delicately skirted confrontation with the Church and Archbishop Ieronymos and even sacked an Education Minister who sought to secularize religious classes in schools and for religions other than Greek Orthodoxy to be taught.

He backed away again though and didn’t forward his plan to the Parliament as he vowed to.