Meeting of Archbishop Elpidophoros with Tayyip Erdogan

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America had a previously unscheduled meeting, late yesterday evening, with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Manhattan’s Cipriani Hotel. Accompanying President Edogan was his close advisor Mr. Ömer Çelik, former Minister of European Affairs.

The meeting was cordial and the discussion revolved around issues of minorities in Greece and Turkey, the need of restoration of the Orphanage on the Island of Prinkipos (Buyukada) and the prospects of reopening the Theological School of Halki.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros emphasized all issues concerning the total protection of Religious Freedom and Human Rights in general.

After being briefed on the activities and accomplishments of the Holy Archdiocese, President Erdogan invited His Eminence to visit him during his next visit to Turkey.

