Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Urges World Leaders to Achieve Targets of Paris Agreement

CONSTANTINOPLE – Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Thursday urged global leaders to speed up progress “towards achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement on decarbonisation,” in a message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on the occasion of the UN Summit on Climate Change in New York.

According to a statement from the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Bartholomew also called for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions “as soon as possible,” in line with the requirements of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The patriarch encourages “the world’s economically developed countries to provide the necessary financial support to developing countries in order to facilitate a socially equitable and efficient transition to an environmentally sustainable and climate-friendly course of development.”

While investment models can be successful, “charitable giving must not be overlooked,” the patriarchate.

In his message, Bartholomew recalls that 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the first circular issued by the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the protection of the environment and also establishing September 1 as the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.