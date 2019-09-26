Archbishop Chairs Meeting of the Direct Archdiocesan District Council

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros chaired his first meeting of the Direct Archdiocesan District Council on Tuesday, September 24 at the Archdiocese. His Grace Bishop Andonios, Chancellor, was also present. Members of the Executive Board are Larry Hotzoglou, Vice-President; V. Rev. Archimandrite Chrysostomos Gilbert, Secretary; and Theodore Germanakos, Treasurer.

During the course of the meeting, the Direct Archdiocesan District Council approved unanimously the formation of an LLC to manage and develop a Faith and Heritage Center in Warren, Connecticut. The Council also approved unanimously the By-Laws of the Direct Archdiocesan District, in addition to reinforcing the Archdiocesan Youth Safety program with an implementation deadline of December 2019 for all of the Direct Archdiocesan District parishes.

Archbishop Elpidophoros thanked the Direct Archdiocesan District Council in his remarks for their dedication of their time, skills and gifts for the good our Archdiocese, and is looking forward to working with them.

Source: GOARCH