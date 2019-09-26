Mitsotakis-Trump Meeting Was Scheduled, US Embassy Says

ATHENS – Before an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump began during the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, he was due to meet Greek Prime Minister and New Democracy leader, the US Embassy in Greece’s capital said.

“A meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Mitsotakis was scheduled for Tuesday, September 24 in New York. Unfortunately, due to scheduling constraints, the meeting was ultimately canceled,” the spokesman cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA said.

That didn’t make reference to Trump facing a probe into his phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in which a whistleblower said the American leader withheld military aid unless Ukrainian officials looked into the work there of a company tied to Democratic Presidential bidder and former Vice-President Joe Biden.

The American Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, had previously served in that role in Ukraine where he supported the 2014 Ukrainian revolution against Ukraine’s then-President Victor Yanukovych.

“The United States and Greece have a longstanding, robust, and multifaceted partnership. The upcoming US- Greece Strategic Dialogue in Athens underscores our mutual commitment to deepen cooperation,” the spokesman for the US Embassy who wasn’t named told Kathimerini.

After the meeting in New York was canceled, Greece’s former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, ousted by Mitsotakis’ New Democracy Conservatives in July 7 snap elections, questioned whether the meeting had even been scheduled. Mitsotakis and his wife did have a photo opportunity with Trump and his wife though.

The Greek leader was keen to meet Trump and talk about a greater US military presence as Turkey has upped provocations in the Aegean and East Mediterranean amid occasional fears a conflict could break out.