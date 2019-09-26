Human Rights Groups Appeal for More Aid for Refugees in Greece-Relations

With the new New Democracy government promising to speed asylum applications as well as deportations to Turkey for refugees and migrants not granted sanctuary in Greece, 12 human rights groups locked arms in urging the end of a “vicious circle” keeping people penned up.

There are more than 77,000 refugees and migrants in Greece, including more than 26,000 on Greek islands near Turkey which has let human traffickers keep sending them during an essentially suspended swap deal with the European which is supposed to see those denied asylum in Greece sent back.

It would be to a uncertain future as they went to Turkey first, fleeing war and strife in their homelands in the Middle East and other countries, hoping to use Greece as a jumping-off point to get to more prosperous countries before the EU shut its borders to them.

“For the third year in a row, vulnerable asylum seekers – including thousands of children – have found themselves trapped on the Greek islands of the eastern Aegean, enduring inhumane conditions in overcrowded hotspots,” the groups wrote, said InfoMigrants.

The organizations include ActionAid Hellas, ASB, the Danish Refugee Council (Greece), Solidarity Now, and Terre des hommes. “The organizations urge the Greek and EU authorities to move towards sustainable solutions for the reception, protection and integration of refugees,” they continued.

“Once again, the overcrowding on the Aegean islands comes as no surprize,” the NGOs wrote. “Nearly 22,000 people, 35 percent of whom are children, are housed in Reception and Identification Centers (RICs) across Greek islands. These centers’ capacity has been exceeded by 500 percent, forcing vulnerable people to live in degrading and dangerous conditions.” Their letter continued: “The authorities have not been mobilized quickly enough to deal with this year’s increase in arrivals, and it is no wonder the public – which has witnessed the same story before – remains unmoved,” their appeal went on.

The new Greek government, which took office after ousting the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA in July 7 snap elections, has also been moving hundreds off islands to the mainland although that technically is in violation of the EU-Turkey swap deal.

“Although around 7,000 people are entitled to be moved from the islands, as their restrictions have been lifted, the process constantly breaks down due to a lack of available hosting places on the mainland. This is further impeded by the absence of an effective relocation program for asylum seekers in Europe and long delays in processing family reunification requests.”

The NGOs stressed that “moving 1,500 people from Lesbos, which is housing more than 10,000 to mainland Greece is a step forward but it is not a solution for the people who are housed in tents that do not meet basic living standards.”

“Greece can meet the needs of asylum seekers with a long-term strategy that acknowledges the benefits of refugee integration as well as the needs of host communities,” they noted.